WATCH | Crime under lockdown: business burglar shows his slippery moves

It’s been almost a week since the coronavirus lockdown and while some security companies say criminals appear to be staying home, others report there is more crime.

Shaun Stelzer of Viking Protection Services in Gauteng said there “definitely has not been a decline in crime — I would say that there has been an increase”.

“We actually made an arrest two days ago at businesses and they are actually house-robbing people while they are inside their homes. We have had a couple of those. We specialise in canine protection. I have deployed more canines than normal and there are more call-outs. People are taking more chances because no-one is at businesses,” he said.

A suspect caught by the company breaking into a business in Cullinan earlier this week demonstrated, in the video below, how he managed to sneak inside.