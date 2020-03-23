Weddings

SNAPS | Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding

By Masego Seemela - 23 March 2020 - 11:11
Lerato Kganyago married Thami Ndlala in a traditional ceremony on March 14.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago has shared snaps of her lavish traditional wedding to Thami Ndlala, and it was straight out of a fairytale.

The media personality is known for keeping her love life private, but lifted the lid on her special day, which took place on March 14, with snaps on Instagram at the weekend.

With a caption reading “My family over everything”, Lerato is pictured with industry big shots Kaizer and Lesetja Kganyago.

My Family over everything ?

Lerato also shared her special day with Mzansi’s faves, her friends Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

Many didn't score an invite, but those who did shared the couple's special moments on Twitter.

Here's what went down:

The radio star and DJ  showcased a “happily-ever-after-inspired” dress designed by Gert Coetzee.

Thank YOU my friend @gertjohancoetzee

Last week, Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's The Bridge, which she co-hosts with Dineo, Somizi and Naked DJ.

Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.” 

The media personality first put the rumour mill into overdrive a few weeks ago, when she was spoilt on Valentine's Day with a room full of rose petals.

Though Lerato didn't reveal much about the wedding at the time, Sunday World reported that the traditional ceremony was preceded by lobola negotiations and ceremonies to unite the two.

