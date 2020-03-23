SNAPS | Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding
Lerato Kganyago has shared snaps of her lavish traditional wedding to Thami Ndlala, and it was straight out of a fairytale.
The media personality is known for keeping her love life private, but lifted the lid on her special day, which took place on March 14, with snaps on Instagram at the weekend.
With a caption reading “My family over everything”, Lerato is pictured with industry big shots Kaizer and Lesetja Kganyago.
Lerato also shared her special day with Mzansi’s faves, her friends Dineo Ranaka, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.
Halala @leratokganyago traditional wedding from MOTAUNG Mhlongo pic.twitter.com/ITV0QYIrY2— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 21, 2020
Many didn't score an invite, but those who did shared the couple's special moments on Twitter.
Here's what went down:
Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago... She looks very happy... And she is deserving #LkgTd#QuarantineOnlineParty #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/k3qsrV1t3i— Like A River (@sabatamkhl) March 21, 2020
Lerato Kganyago and hubby.— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 21, 2020
Via @craigbjacobs pic.twitter.com/o7DYCFm3p7
Lerato Kganyago preparing for her big day earlier. pic.twitter.com/qaAdC480ln— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 21, 2020
Congratulations to Lerato Kganyago pic.twitter.com/ajx3qwhTdp— Mrs Boobles ❤ (@kamogelo_32) March 21, 2020
- Q U A R A N T I N E - pic.twitter.com/ub9ZkLjL66— new single 27/03/20 ?? (@Naked_Dj) March 22, 2020
Lerato Kganyago's colleague, Dineo Ranaka, is absolutely happy for her colleague and friend. pic.twitter.com/QcpdyFmsyr— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 21, 2020
The radio star and DJ showcased a “happily-ever-after-inspired” dress designed by Gert Coetzee.
Last week, Lerato revealed the good news on her #AskAMan segment on Metro FM's The Bridge, which she co-hosts with Dineo, Somizi and Naked DJ.
Excited to announced her new status, Lerato said: “I am a woman, I’m a married woman, that is.”
The media personality first put the rumour mill into overdrive a few weeks ago, when she was spoilt on Valentine's Day with a room full of rose petals.
Though Lerato didn't reveal much about the wedding at the time, Sunday World reported that the traditional ceremony was preceded by lobola negotiations and ceremonies to unite the two.