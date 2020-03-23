SNAPS | Inside Lerato Kganyago’s traditional wedding

Lerato Kganyago has shared snaps of her lavish traditional wedding to Thami Ndlala, and it was straight out of a fairytale.

The media personality is known for keeping her love life private, but lifted the lid on her special day, which took place on March 14, with snaps on Instagram at the weekend.

With a caption reading “My family over everything”, Lerato is pictured with industry big shots Kaizer and Lesetja Kganyago.