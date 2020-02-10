The Thabanes star in Lesotho soap opera

Forget the Zumas, the real-life political soap opera is playing out in neighbouring Lesotho.

It's an intriguing story of murder and power that has gripped the tiny mountain kingdom and its neighbours.

At its centre is prime minister Thomas Thabane's wife, Maesaiah Thabane, who until Christmas last year was seen as wielding influence beyond her first lady title.

Maesaiah is accused of hiring gunmen to murder the prime minister's wife, Lipolelo Thabane, 58, in June 2017 so she could freely wed Thabane to become Lesotho's first lady.

The gripping bizarre story is the latest episode in a country whose two million people are accustomed to military coups, assassinations and the murder of army commanders.

The saga began in 2011 when Thabane, who turns 81 in May, was an opposition leader.

Thabane was openly having an affair with Maesaiah, 40 years his junior, despite still being legally married to Lipolelo. They were both married, with Thabane in his second marriage.