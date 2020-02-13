QwaQwa brothers arrested after father's brutal murder

Two brothers from QwaQwa in the Free State are behind bars after being arrested for the murder of their 49-year-old father, police said on Thursday.

Brig Sam Makhele said Nono Paulsi Monareng was murdered, apparently after a domestic dispute with his sons.

His eldest son, 24-year-old Matetela Fani Monareng, had allegedly rushed to the police station on Monday, telling police that there was a domestic dispute unfolding at his home.

“The police went with the complainant to his residence and on arrival they found a body of a man lying on the ground with his throat cut and multiple stab wounds to his upper body,” said Makhele.