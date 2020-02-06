South Africa

SAHRC promises to look into Glynnis Breytenbach's 'problem'

By ERNEST MABUZA - 06 February 2020 - 06:25
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has urged the SA Human Rights Commission to look into "government failures" such as water shortages.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has urged the SA Human Rights Commission to look into "government failures" such as water shortages.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The SA Human Rights Commission  (SAHRC) said on Wednesday that it would respond to complaints by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach that the commission was not fulfilling its role.

In an opinion piece titled "The problem with the SAHRC", Breytenbach claimed the commission’s sensation-seeking in prominent cases came at the expense of a crucial component of its mandate, which had been almost entirely neglected.

“This role is to monitor and advise government on the implementation of socio-economic rights countrywide, especially those where government failures violate basic human rights,” said Breytenbach.

SAHRC steps in to help get protection for whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu

The SA Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday it had decided to provide legal assistance to Thabiso Zulu, whistleblower and close friend of slain ...
News
14 hours ago

She said that although the commission was at the forefront in investigating the drowning of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi, she questioned whether the commission had investigated the lack of water in areas like QwaQwa.

“Access to water is a basic human right. So it is legitimate to ask what the SAHRC has been doing about the violation of this right countrywide,” she said.

The commission on Wednesday said it would engage the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, of which Breytenbach is a member, on her observations.

“The commission however stresses that it has been actively doing its work independently, without fear or favour, in terms of its constitutional mandate as set out in chapter 9 of the constitution - protecting, promoting and monitoring the attainment of the human rights as set out in … the constitution,” it said.

Human Rights Commission washes hands of Greenmarket Square protesters

The SA Human Rights Commission is withdrawing its assistance to a group of refugees occupying the Central Methodist Mission on Greenmarket Square, ...
News
1 week ago

Potential settlement on horizon in Etzebeth hate speech case — report

A potential settlement agreement may be on the cards in the hate speech case brought by the SA Human Rights Commission against Springbok lock Eben ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
X