SAHRC promises to look into Glynnis Breytenbach's 'problem'

She said that although the commission was at the forefront in investigating the drowning of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi, she questioned whether the commission had investigated the lack of water in areas like QwaQwa.

“Access to water is a basic human right. So it is legitimate to ask what the SAHRC has been doing about the violation of this right countrywide,” she said.

The commission on Wednesday said it would engage the chairperson of parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, of which Breytenbach is a member, on her observations.

“The commission however stresses that it has been actively doing its work independently, without fear or favour, in terms of its constitutional mandate as set out in chapter 9 of the constitution - protecting, promoting and monitoring the attainment of the human rights as set out in … the constitution,” it said.