LISTEN | HIV cure won't materialise in SA any time soon

Finding an HIV cure in SA is still an ongoing cause which might take years.

According to the World Health Organisation, SA has the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with 19% of the globe's HIV sufferers, 15% of new infections, and 11% of Aids-related deaths.

Dr Moeketsi Mathe, a HIV clinician from Sebokeng, said SA was working on a cure but we should not expect one soon.

Two days ago 40-year-old Adam Castillejo from London became the second person in the world to be cured of HIV.