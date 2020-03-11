Busi Mkhwebane now really up against it

Confused, irrational and unlawful were some of the words repeatedly used by the North Gauteng High Court when setting aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday.

Mkhwebane had found, among other things, that Ramaphosa had misled parliament regarding a donation by Bosasa to his ANC presidential campaign.

In what is one of the most scathing rulings against the public protector, the court wholly rejected every material aspect of her report and slapped her with a punitive cost order.

Not least of her remarkable findings was that through the Bosasa donation Ramaphosa had somehow been involved in money laundering.

The court ruled that not only had she failed to prove this claim against a sitting head of state, but that in making her finding, she had relied on a section of the law that had nothing to do with money laundering. "Her findings were not only irrational but reckless," the judgment said.