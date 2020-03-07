Taxi hitman's reign of terror brought to an end

The murder spree that was dubbed Cape Town's taxi war just got a face and a name after taxi hitman Phindile Velem was sentenced to two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

In 2018 Velem killed Nkosithandile Pango and Maliphakame Mgxwalisa at the height of feuds between rival taxi associations including the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and Hout Bay Taxi Association.

In what was dubbed a taxi war that led to dozens of deaths when sporadic shootings occurred at taxi ranks across the city, the fight was reportedly about disputed taxi routes and access to customers.

In April last year, the fighting culminated in the killing of four people in a shootout in Hout Bay.