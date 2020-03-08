Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to be diagnosed

A third case of COVID-19 in SA was confirmed on Sunday morning. Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize released a statement confirming that the wife of South Africa’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has tested positive for the virus.

The man and his wife were part of a group of ten that travelled to Italy recently. A second case of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in SA was confirmed on Saturday. The 39-year-old woman from Gauteng was in direct contact with the first case from KwaZulu-Natal.

All ten individuals have been traced by the department although one of them did not return to the country.

‘This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of the group of ten. I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is therefore the third confirmed case in South Africa,’ reads the statement.

The minister assured the public that the results of the remaining six will be available within 48 hours.

The couple’s two children have been tested and their results came out negative, they will remain in self-quarantine until their parents test negative as a precautionary measure. They will aslo be tested to again.

“…Until then they will be regarded as potentially infected. This means they will continue not attend school. This is in an effort to curb the risk of spread to other children and teachers.” Reads the rest of the statement.

The minister went on to say that the first patient is "doing well and is upbeat and jovial’ and his doctor said ‘he’s responding well and asymptomatic.". The patient will be retested.