German national ‘beaten to death’ at Margate golf course

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 March 2020 - 16:27
The German national died at a golf course in Margate on Saturday.
A German national died after being allegedly beaten to death while playing golf at a course in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the elderly man was allegedly assaulted at around 2pm on Saturday.

Herbst said the man sustained severe head trauma.

When paramedics arrived, they found the man unresponsive on the ground, Herbst said.  

He was declared dead on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

