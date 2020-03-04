Stillborn thrown away with waste

A family is distraught after hospital staff "mistakenly" threw away a stillborn baby with medical waste which was later set alight and destroyed.

The stillborn, which weighed more than 1kg, was supposed to have been given to the family which was preparing for its burial.

Zandile Zolo, 21, of Duduza on the East Rand, was admitted to the Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane at eight months pregnant on February 1 and delivered a stillborn baby girl the next day.

Her mother Thembane Zolo visited her the next day and found her in tears.

"I found Zandile crying. I asked her where the child was and she told me that the baby had died. I asked her where the body of the baby was and she told me that it had been placed in the mortuary," Zolo said.

When Sowetan tried to get Zandile's side of the story, she struggled to relate the story, often unable to piece together the chronology of the events. Her family said it's due to the trauma she suffered as she had not been the same ever since.