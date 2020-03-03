UKZN launches groundbreaking war room to fight coronavirus

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKN) on Tuesday launched a groundbreaking campus health “war room" to lend a hand in international efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The university described the initiative as a first of its kind in Africa.

“The threat of the new coronavirus is compelling motivation why we, as a university, need to constantly be alert and put in place proactive and pro-response mechanisms to combat diseases and illnesses. The rampant Covid-19 pandemic has already spread to six continents and there are no signs that it is being brought under control.

“Starting today, the university’s college of health sciences, headed by its deputy vice-chancellor, Prof Busisiwe Ncama, is instituting large-scale, high-level surveillance, prevention and response measures to make sure that we are ready when Covid-19 is detected in our vicinity," said UKZN vice-chancellor and principal Prof Nana Poku.

He said the plan offered “a co-ordinated cohesive strategy for preparedness, and will require each and every one of us to get involved. We believe in this instance, prevention is better than cure. Given the high concentration of people on our campuses, prevention and protection against the spread of disease is critical."

The war room aims to provide the necessary evidence and guidance to effectively respond to the virus. This may include a policy of quarantine, including self-quarantine, in all possible cases of exposure for the duration of the incubation period, and based on any requirements by the health authorities, such as the department of health, the National Institute for Control of Disease (NICD) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).