Inside SA's plan to bring citizens home from coronavirus epicentre

A full-scale military rescue mission is under way to evacuate more than 130 South Africans trapped in China's Wuhan city, as the epidemic tightens its grip on a nervous world uncertain what to expect next.

Once they are safely back in the country, the South African evacuees will be quarantined at a secret resort in the Free State where they - along with the flight crew and resort staff - will be kept under heavy guard for 21 days.

The elaborate, high-level evacuation will involve specialised bio-hazard military health and air force personnel.

A chartered plane - "preferably from SAA" - is due to leave tomorrow or on Tuesday and return later in the week.

None of those involved have shown any sign of having contracted the virus, which by late yesterday had spread to 57 countries, claiming the lives of 2,933 people, with 85,700 having been infected and under treatment.

SA has yet to have a confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

The decision to offer voluntary evacuation to South Africans is an abrupt reversal of an earlier decision to keep them there, even though other countries have been pulling out their nationals from China.