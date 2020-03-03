SA medics receiving training in case coronavirus hits our shores

SA’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday said it had joined other African countries in preparing for a coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the institute said it had intensified its “monitoring, engagement and the training of health care professionals across SA to scale up response and detection of Covid-19.

“We have developed additional resources and tools for those who are indirectly linked to Covid-19 response,” it said.

By Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA but the NICD said it had noted there were more cases being reported in African countries.

“We have noted the increase of Covid-19 cases in the African region and the route of transmissions. An additional country — Senegal — has confirmed its first case from a French national in the past 24 hours,” the institute said.