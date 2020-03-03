Durban security guard shot dead while raising alarm about robbers

A Durban security guard was shot dead while raising the alarm about armed robbers, who stormed into a business at Greyville Racecourse on Tuesday morning.

Leon Fourie, of Life Response 24/7, said the incident occurred just before 10am.

He said the 47-year-old security guard was employed by Betting World.

“Five armed suspects entered the property and the victim ran to the offices to warn everyone. He was shot in the chest. The suspects ran off and nothing was taken.”