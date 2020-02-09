Seventh suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cop murder

On December 3 last year, police constable Lonwabo Soga was brutally gunned down while attending to a call-out in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Now, on Monday, almost exactly two months later, a seventh suspect will appear in court over the slaying.

In a statement on Sunday morning, police said that a 30-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at Mqanduli, “His arrest brings to seven the number of suspects that have been apprehended thus far,” said national spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

26-year-old Soga was on duty with Const Siyabonga Nani, 41, when they were called out to an incident in Coffee Bay — and then they came under attack from six men who were allegedly seeking police assistance.

Naidoo detailed what happened: “Four suspects approached their vehicle and Const Soga was shot dead whilst sitting inside the patrol van.

“Const Nani was ordered to remove his body and put it in the back of the police van before the group went on a crime spree using the state vehicle.”