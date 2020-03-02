Johannesburg shelter gives reasons why mom of five left

The Johannesburg shelter hauled to court by a woman who claimed she was unlawfully ejected with her five children last month has presented a different picture about why she left.

The woman applied to the high court in Johannesburg last month to order the shelter to restore her occupation. She has been at the shelter since June 2019 and says she is a victim of domestic violence. She fled from her family home in Soweto, seeking refuge and protection there, and obtained a protection order against her husband last year.

The shelter in Braamfontein provides services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence under the auspices of the Gauteng community safety department.

In its answering affidavit, the shelter said the woman, during the course of her stay, had proved to be violent towards other residents and staff at the shelter, was disrespectful, rebellious and did not want the help extended to her by the shelter.

“To this end there have been numerous incidents that have been reported against her,” said the shelter’s director, Nnana Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi said after numerous acts of violence on other clients and security personnel at the shelter, a meeting was held with the woman in which she agreed to voluntarily vacate the premises together with her children and move in with a relative who had agreed to accommodate her.

“The shelter was to transport her together with her children” to the new premises.