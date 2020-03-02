Quality of voice samples argued in Durban bombing 'mastermind' case

A voice sample submitted by a Durban businessman accused of a series of 2018 terrorist-related firebomb attacks at a popular retail outlet came under scrutiny in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday.

Farhad Hoomer – accused of orchestrating an attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in May last year which resulted in the death of Verulam mechanic Abbas Essop, as well as series of bomb threats at Woolworths in 2018 – appeared in the Verulam family court on Friday.

Hoomer had previously been ordered to supply the state with a voice sample which may implicate him in the Woolworths bombings.