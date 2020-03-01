WATCH | Officers remove refugees' illegal structures in Cape Town CBD

The refugees, who are demanding relocation to other countries, citing fears for their safety in SA, have been protesting for months, first outside the UN Refugee Agency offices in St Georges Mall and then at the church.

The UNHCR had advised previously that there was no legal possibility of them being relocated to another country as demanded, while the city had offered them the opportunity to reintegrate into the communities where they came from prior to the protest action in the CBD.

On Sunday, confirming the removal of the structures at Greenmarket Square to end what was an “untenable situation”, the City of Cape Town said its enforcement agencies “are monitoring locations to which persons are moving and will act on these if necessary”.

It added: “The court order says refugees may not settle elsewhere in the CBD, so persons will be in contempt of court.”

The refugees were apprised of the provisions of the court order, and had known for more than 10 days that the bylaw enforcement operation was coming, the city's JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said in a statement.

Smith said the city was not insensitive to the plight of the refugees, “but we can simply not allow the situation to carry on unchecked, as it has had a major impact on surrounding businesses, including the traders on Greenmarket Square”.

Emergency shelter elsewhere would not be provided to the group, said Smith, “given the great need that exists among South Africans, not to mention the precedent that it would set”.

“We appeal to the refugees to return to the homes they vacated to join the initial occupation of St. George’s Mall. It is not legally or practically possible for the city to supply accommodation and no other sphere of government has agreed to supply such either.”