Elderly patients sleeping on the floor after fire destroys old age home

About 110 elderly patients in Leonsdale, Cape Town, have been forced to sleep on the floor after a fire tore through the Khayalethu shelter building on Tuesday morning.

The patients, who were housed by the Tehillah Community Collaboration which runs the shelter, are now sleeping on the floor in another building owned by the collaboration.

Some of them have been given mattresses, but others are sleeping on the tiled floor of the rehabilitation centre across the road.

“They are sleeping on the floor across the road at our rehab centre because they do not have beds and we do not have enough rooms. They are sleeping on tiles and mattresses,” said Tehillah deputy CEO and spokesperson, Cole Davids.

Davids said the fire was allegedly caused by someone smoking a marijuana pipe. “Gangsters” and community members of Leonsdale came to the rescue of the helpless patients.

“We are reaching out to all networks to please assist us,” said Davids.

Among other things, the centre is in desperate need of bedding, perishable foods, cupboards and toiletries.

DA councillor Franchesca Walker said: “Clean-up has started. The damage is extensive and we will take time to fully restore. We have reached out to businesses in the area to assist in rebuilding the centre.”

According to Walker, 30 new beds have been donated but still need to be delivered. Building materials, including paint, carpeting and tiles, as well as kitchen essentials, are still needed.

For donations contact 012 933 0990 or e-mail tehillahcc@polka.co.za