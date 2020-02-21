BREAKING | 'Lynch mob' torches three buildings after Tazne court appearance

A rioting crowd set fire to three buildings on Friday after the court appearance of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

The buildings were near Goodwood magistrate's court, in Cape Town, where Moydine Pangarker's appearance was delayed for 90 minutes by a crowd of protesters who forced their way into the building.

Community members said the buildings targeted by the crowd - which also included a shop, which was looted - were known as illicit drug outlets.

The crowd abducted alleged sex workers and a suspected drug-dealer from one of the buildings and dragged them around nearby streets, forcing them to point out other properties were drugs are sold.

"It's essentially a lynch-mob rampaging through the area," said a bystander.