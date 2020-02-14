Chinese ambassador applauds decision not to evacuate SA citizens

The Chinese embassy in SA has defended the country’s decision not to evacuate its citizens in China during the ever-growing Covid-19 emergency.

Ambassador Lin Songtian, speaking at the embassy in Bishopscourt, Cape Town, said it was safer to keep people where they are.

“It is costly and risky for any foreign national to fly back to their mother country,” said Lin.

“A long-distance flight is a problem, as anyone on board can get the disease. They are not bringing loyalty but the virus itself back to the country.”

There was a “very strict screening programme” for those leaving China, but it did not make it impossible for infected people to leave and then spread the disease in their own country.