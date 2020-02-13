We saved millions by settling out of court, says Gauteng health department

The Gauteng health department says it has saved up to R10m on medico-legal cases by settling disputes out of court.

According to Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for MEC Bandile Masuku, this amount excluded the legal costs and costs of acquiring medical experts that could have been incurred through litigation had these cases not been mediated.

“The mediation process has proven to be one of the most successful factors in reducing cases of medical negligence and reducing the contingent liability thus far,” Kekana said in a statement. The mediation strategy was implemented in October 2019.