'Unhygienic conditions killing babies in hospital'

A mother whose newborn was among 10 babies killed by rare bacteria at Tembisa Hospital has blamed poor conditions at the neonatal ward for the outbreak.

Lucia Zulu's son Lwazi, was one of the infants infected by antibiotic resistant bacteria known as carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE) during an outbreak at the Ekurhuleni hospital.

The 10 babies died between November 1 and December 31st.

Lwazi died, on December 28, five days after he was born, leaving his mother with more questions than answers about his short life.

A devastated Zulu said her son would still be alive if the conditions of the hospital were better and less populated.

"I think my son's death could have been prevented. It's easy for someone to fall sick when there are so many people in one ward. Some people are sick and it's not good for the babies," she said

She said doctors told her that Lwazi was sick, but she thought it was because he was born prematurely.

"Three days after he was born, the doctors told me that he had an infection. They didn't explain to me what the infection was, but I thought it was because his immune system was not strong as a premature baby," Zulu said.