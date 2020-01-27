Graduate makes a killing with iskopo

A KZN student who sold cow-head stew to fund her graduation day and support her family while applying for jobs has become a social media hit.

Sinenhlanhla Shange, 28, from Waterloo near Verulam, northern Durban, resorted to selling the stew, known as iskopo, and phuthu (scrambled pap) outside the King George Hospital in Sydenham.

Shange's customers showed support for her cause on social media, posting messages of encouragement.

"My love for cooking traditional food has made me to enjoy serving a crowd," she said.

Shange said she did not want to waste time after realising how hard it is to get a job. She was a student of criminology and psychology at University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

"I had to think fast, especially knowing my graduation day was coming in April. I want it to be special, so I need money for that. I completed my degree in December 2019."

The mother of one said she buys cow heads for about R200 per head, skin and clean them up and later chop them up to get the meat off the bone.

Then she cooks the meat slowly on her gas stove until it becomes tender and delicious.

"Young people need to understand that sometimes you need to use your hands to feed yourself because waiting for a hand-out might cost you more wasted time," she said.