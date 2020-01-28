'We were going to lose out'- Babes and Mampintsha

Gqom music stars Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo stopped Moja Love from broadcasting their reality show because they were concerned about losing money from reputational damage.

The pair, approached the high court to interdict the flighting of the documentary, which among other things was to show the couple embroiled in drunken fights.

The show was meant to be broadcast on Thursday last week on DStv Channel 157.

Sources who have seen footage of the reality show said Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were depicted as a notorious duo in the mould of Bonnie and Clyde.

According to a source close to Moja Love, who saw an early edit of Impilo: Mampintsha West Ink, the documentary recorded their drunken fights and portrayed Babes as the aggressor.

"It's terrible. They are drinking and fighting. Babes instigates a number of fights. So like you saw in the promo on social media, there is a lot of that," the insider told Sowetan.

"It's Babes drinking a lot, both of them drinking at some point and them fighting afterwards. So when she's drunk she hits him. But on camera you never see Mampintsha hitting her back.

"Babes was not going to be depicted as a victim, but as somebody that is part of the problem and someone that is very erratic."