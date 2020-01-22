South Africa

Two primary schoolchildren killed in wall collapse

22 January 2020
Two children were killed and two more injured at school on Wednesday, when a delivery truck crashed into a perimeter wall, which collapsed onto them.

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo said in a statement she "is deeply saddened" and was heading out to the Lekgolo Primary School, situated in Mopani East education district.

"Initial reports indicate that a truck coming to deliver food items crashed into the school wall which collapsed and fell on top of learners who passed away. Two other learners are seriously injured and have been rushed to Kgapane Hospital," the department said.

"The department’s psycho social unit has been dispatched to start with the work of providing the necessary trauma counselling of learners, educators, support stuff and the bereaved families."

This is a developing story

