Not in her wildest dreams did Desiree Ellis think she'd become a coach

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has come from nothing to become a pathfinder in South African football and women's football in particular.

Born in Salt River in Cape Town in 1963, the former Banyana captain and now coach did not imagine that she would make a career out of football. "It was just not imaginable in those days because professional women's football was non-existent," Ellis told Sowetan.

"As a young girl I was interested in studying law. Due to financial reasons I was not able to pursue it as a career. I did not think I would be in a position to have a career and make a living from the game."

Ellis recalls how she developed passion for football while growing up in her home town.

"I used to play football in the streets with boys. I was just drawn to the game for some reason. I always looked forward to playing on the streets. If I wasn't in the house, my mother knew she would find me at the street match," she said.

Ellis grew up with her three sisters Carmelita (who lives in Australia), Erna (who passed away in 2010) and Bethina, and brother Basir.

The matriarch of the family, Natalie, and their father Ernest were working parents who did everything to care for their five kids. Ernest passed away in 1988.

Ellis attended school at Salt River High School but her family later relocated to Hanover Park as the family outgrew the cramped home.

As the children grew older, it was time that they each found their way in life, especially with a single mother. "It was not easy because my mother was raising us all by herself after my dad died. As kids we knew we had to see how we can contribute and ease the burden from our mom," she said.