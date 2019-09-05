Portia Modise slams Desiree Ellis' tactics in qualifier flop

Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise has questioned coach Desiree Ellis' tactics in Tuesday's 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Botswana in the second leg of the second round of next year's Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Having played out to a goalless stalemate in the first leg in Gaborone last week, Banyana disappointingly failed to capitalise on home ground advantage at Orlando Stadium.

The match had finished 0-0 after extra-time before Botswana managed to dispatch of SA on penalties.

"We didn't have a structure; we didn't have a direction in our game. You put Leandra Smeda [who primarily plays upfront] at left-back whereas you have Nothando Vilakazi, who's the natural left-back, on the bench," ranted Modise.

"Leandra is someone who was supposed to be at left wing, supplying those crosses. The coach was worried with the defence and someone [Vilakazi] who was supposed to help at the back was benched."