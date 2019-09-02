Ellis hails Banyana clean sheet

Keeping a clean sheet against a stubborn Botswana side in the first leg of their second-round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier on Friday has left Banyana Banyana rather pleased.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and skipper Refiloe Jane didn't hide their happiness with the outcome of the first leg in Gaborone, hoping to do wonders in the return leg at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7pm).

Jane, who is normally the squad's vice-captain but led the team in Botswana due to Janine van Wyk's unavailability, said: "Coming into this game, we knew it was not going to be easy... but we take positives out of it. We didn't lose, we didn't concede.

"One of us has to qualify for the next round and we are going out there to make sure we are the ones who go through."

Ellis shared the same sentiments: "The big factor is that we didn't concede, which is important.