Soccer

Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo boost for Banyana

By Sihle Ndebele - 08 November 2019 - 12:35
Thembi Kgatlana to lace up against Japan on Sunday. /Elsa/Getty Images
Thembi Kgatlana to lace up against Japan on Sunday. /Elsa/Getty Images

The return of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo comes as a huge boost for Banyana Banyana as they entertain one of the world's powerhouses, Japan, in Fukuoka on Sunday (5.45am SA time).

Kgatlana and Motlhalo, who both play for Beijing Phoenix FC in the Chinese Women's Super League, missed Banyana's last outing, an unsuccessful attempt to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics. They crashed out at the hands of Botswana in the second round of qualifiers in August.

The first leg ended goalless in Gaborone and Botswana salvaged a 3-2 penalty shootout victory after the match had finished 0-0 again in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium.

Even Banyana coach Desiree Ellis couldn't help but to be chuffed at the availability of Kgatlana and Motlhalo, who missed out on the previous two camps due to an injury and club commitments respectively.

Springboks victory set to ignite SA Sports Awards this weekend

The 2019 SA Sports Awards are taking place on Sunday, and their organisers could not have asked for better in terms of timing, with the euphoria ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"Linda and Thembi are very important to us. It's a huge advantage to have them back for the Japan game," noted Ellis.

"They come with experience and hunger, so we are hoping they live up to the expectations they carry going into this big game."

Notwithstanding the value and credentials Kgatlana and Motlhalo add to the team with their agility and flair, Japan, who are ranked 10th by Fifa, are in a strong position to claim a win against an off-form SA.

Ranked 55th in the world, Ellis's troops have gone 15 matches without success, with 11 defeats and four draws in the process.

SA last won a game when they outshone Mali 2-0 at the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana in November last year.

The international friendly away to Japan will be broadcast on SABC1 later on Sunday, at 3pm.

Banyana hope to close the year on a high when they meet Japan in Fukuoka

Banyana Banyana play their first international since the embarrassing elimination by Botswana from the Olympic qualifiers and will be looking to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana eye first win in their last 15 games

As they are in their worst form ever with no win in the last 15 matches, to say Banyana Banyana are desperate for a victory is an understatement.
Sport
1 week ago

'I'm living my best life as footballer' - Thembi Kgatlana

Thembi Kgatlana burst into the broader South African football landscape three years ago, and as a striker, she had the precision and nonchalance of a ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X