Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo boost for Banyana

The return of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo comes as a huge boost for Banyana Banyana as they entertain one of the world's powerhouses, Japan, in Fukuoka on Sunday (5.45am SA time).

Kgatlana and Motlhalo, who both play for Beijing Phoenix FC in the Chinese Women's Super League, missed Banyana's last outing, an unsuccessful attempt to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics. They crashed out at the hands of Botswana in the second round of qualifiers in August.

The first leg ended goalless in Gaborone and Botswana salvaged a 3-2 penalty shootout victory after the match had finished 0-0 again in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium.

Even Banyana coach Desiree Ellis couldn't help but to be chuffed at the availability of Kgatlana and Motlhalo, who missed out on the previous two camps due to an injury and club commitments respectively.