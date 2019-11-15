Woman shot dead in hijacking at intersection in Bramley
A woman was shot dead during a hijacking in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said five armed men hijacked the woman, who had stopped at an intersection about 6am.
“During the hijacking she was shot and died on the scene,” he said.
#BuyaMthetho— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 15, 2019
1x Hijacked Kia recovered by our @JoburgMPD #RegionE officers at Boikhutso Flats in Alexandra. The vehicle was hijacked in Bramely where the driver was fatally wounded. pic.twitter.com/S1mbQ44VMe
The hijackers pulled her out the vehicle and drove off. Johannesburg metro police department chief David Tembe said the vehicle was recovered at Boikhutso flats in Alexandra.
No arrests were made.
The woman worked in the finance department at a private emergency services company.