Boy who died at public pool is Cape Town's 14th holiday drowning victim

The drowning of an eight-year-old boy at a Cape Town municipal swimming pool has brought the number of holiday drownings in the city to 14.

Police are investigating the boy’s death in Langa on Tuesday and have opened an inquest docket. The pool has been closed and staff are receiving counselling.

Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for health and community safety, said there were three lifeguards on duty when the alarm was raised shortly before closing time.

“Immediately the senior lifeguard jumped into the water to rescue the boy and managed to pull him on to the deck, where CPR was administered,” he said. “At the time the boy was responsive, as there was a slight pulse and he vomited.”

But he ended up dying on the scene. Badroodien said the boy’s death was “extremely tragic and a reminder that vigilance is required at all times”.