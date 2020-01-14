South Africa

Newspaper editor Rex Gibson dies

By staff reporter - 14 January 2020 - 10:00
Rex Gibson.
Rex Gibson.
Image: From our archives 1983

The last editor of respected SA newspaper The Rand Daily Mail, Rex Gibson, has died, his family said on Tuesday.

“Our beloved father died peacefully last night with all his daughters and his partner, Pat, by his side. What a grand life he lived,” his daughter, Kerry, shared on Facebook.

Memorial details will follow for the veteran journalist turned author.

Gibson, born in August 1931, had three children, Gail, Kerry and Robyn.

After retiring from journalism in 1992, he moved to Hermanus and published a memoir, which provided his perspective of The RDM spanning the late 1950s to the closure of the newspaper in 1985.

He was at the coal face of the apartheid era’s most vicious censorship laws, the Financial Mail reported in 2010. “He remains one of the few editors to have been charged under the infamous Official Secrets Act, and also defended himself and his paper against the much rarer charge of criminal defamation,” the article stated.

He was also editor of the Sunday Express and deputy editor of The Star.

-TimesLIVE

Mogale City mayor Naga Lipudi dies

Mogale City mayor Naga Patrick Lipudi died on Sunday morning after a short illness at the age of 59. He was admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital on ...
News
1 day ago

Former Yo-TV and Backstage star Sibusiso Radebe has died

Former Backstage lead Sibusiso Radebe has died.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X