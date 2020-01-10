Richard Maponya 'believed in teaching a man how to fish'

He still signed his cheques, attended his board meetings and was planning his diary for the week in which he died.

These are some of the interesting details shared by those who worked closely with the late Richard Maponya at his memorial service in Sandton on Friday.

Ladi Addelusi, who worked with the iconic businessman, said Maponya was a hard-working man who did not believe in retirement.

Addelusi said while well into his late 90s, banks would still call Maponya to verify his cheques which he still used.

Maponya also used the time in business to teach life lessons to the young.