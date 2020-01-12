Mogale City mayor Naga Lipudi dies

Mogale City mayor Naga Patrick Lipudi died on Sunday morning after a short illness at the age of 59.

He was admitted to Helen Joseph Hospital on Saturday.

Sabelo Ngwane, chief administration officer in the mayor’s office, confirmed Lipudi died after a short illness on Sunday morning.

“The family is devastated by this sudden death of a father and a pillar of strength to the wife and kids,” he said.

Funeral arrangements would be confirmed once a family meeting had taken place.

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebohang Maile said they were saddened by the news of Lipudi’s death.

“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Lipudi family; his colleagues in exco and his organisation, the African National Congress”, said Maile.

He said Lipudi has died at a time where the Gauteng government is working hard to strengthen co-operative governance to expedite service delivery in communities, especially in poor and working-class communities.