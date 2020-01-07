South Africa

Four children die after eating poisoned substance on dump site

By Iavan Pijoos - 07 January 2020 - 07:01
The children were identified as Alunamda Mqawu, 3, Zintle Mqawu, 10, Alizwa Rhwayibana, 5, and Asive Rhwayibana, 11.
The children were identified as Alunamda Mqawu, 3, Zintle Mqawu, 10, Alizwa Rhwayibana, 5, and Asive Rhwayibana, 11.
Image: Saps

Four children have died after they consumed a toxic substance at a dump site in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the children, aged between three and 11, were playing close to their homes when they ate food found between the rubble.

“Some rumours about chips and cheese were doing the rounds, but police will only be able to get a better idea of the cause of death once post mortems and forensic tests have been conducted,” Beetge said.

Two children die after 'eating rat poison' at pre-school

Two pre-school children died on Tuesday after they allegedly ate a rat poison at an illegally operated centre in Westdene, Johannesburg.
News
6 months ago

The incident happened after 6pm on Monday.

The children were identified as Alunamda Mqawu, 3, Zintle Mqawu, 10, Alizwa Rhwayibana, 5, and Asive Rhwayibana, 11

A boy, Asiphile Grootboom, 7, survived after receiving treatment.

An inquest docket had been opened.

“A stern warning has also been given to the community in the area not to consume anything found on rubbish dump sites,” Beetge said.

Feeding scheme grounded after two pupils die of food poisoning

DA threatens to charge education MEC
News
5 months ago

Three learners die as ten are hospitalised from suspected food poisoning

Three primary school learners have been killed after eating food that is suspected to be poisoned.  The learners from Nelson Ngobeni primary ...
News
5 months ago

Lesufi visits family of siblings who died of suspected food poisoning

Leftovers from a meal of pap and meat eaten by two siblings suspected to have died of food poisoning on Tuesday have been taken in for tests.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X