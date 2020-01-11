South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to deliver ANC's January 8 statement

By SowetanLIVE - 11 January 2020 - 11:24

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the ANC's annual January 8 statement on Saturday.

Thousands of supporters are expected to fill the Tafel Lager Park Stadium in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where Ramaphosa will outline the plans that the ruling party has for the year ahead.

The ruling party has had a busy week in Kimberley with party leaders visiting various townships in the province to celebrate 108 years of the party's existence.

Eskom misled Ramaphosa about extent of load-shedding: David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza says President Cyril Ramaphosa was "misled" about load-shedding and the problems facing Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Richard Maponya

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a special official funeral for business icon Richard Maponya.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa expresses support for Iran after US killing of Qassem Soleimani

President Cyril Ramaphosa called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to send convey his condolences on the death of a senior military ...
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X