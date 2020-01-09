Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Richard Maponya

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a special official funeral for business icon Richard Maponya.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the president declared a special official funeral category 2 for Maponya who will be buried on Tuesday.

“The President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast from Friday 10 January 2020 until the evening of the burial,” Diko said. Ramaphosa described the Maponya name as “a veritable institution in our public life, standing for excellence and inspiring generations of South Africans”.

Maponya died on Monday morning in hospital at the age of 99. His death came not long after Ramaphosa sent him a birthday message in December.

Born in Tlhabini, a village outside Lenyenye in Limpopo, Maponya married Marina, a qualified social worker and the cousin of former president Nelson Mandela, in the 1950s.