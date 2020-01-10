Ramaphosa expresses support for Iran after US killing of Qassem Soleimani

President Cyril Ramaphosa called Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday to convey his condolences on the killing of a senior military commander by the US and to express support for Iran amid escalating tension with the US.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Friday the president also conveyed SA’s sadness at the loss of life that resulted from the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa conveyed to President Rouhani SA’s condolences at the assassination of the Iranian military commander, Maj-Gen Qassem Soleimani, in a US military strike which targeted Gen Soleimani on Iraqi soil on Friday January 3,” Diko said.

The official Iranian government website said Ramaphosa called the assassination of Soleimani “a cowardly act”.

“I was very shocked by the news of Lt-Gen Soleimani's martyrdom who was very popular among people. We strongly condemn this action,” they quoted Ramaphosa as saying to Rouhani.