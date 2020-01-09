Eskom needs a new board

Deputy president David Mabuza made an extraordinary claim yesterday that the Eskom board and the public enterprises minister lied to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the extent of the power crisis.

Seemingly responding to public criticism of the president and his promise late last year that there will be no loadshedding throughout the festive season, Mabuza said Ramaphosa had been misled when he made the promise.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking of no power cuts late last year after a crisis meeting he, Mabuza and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan held with the Eskom board in which they were told that electricity supply would be stable until around January 13.

However, Eskom was not able to keep to this promise and started implementing loadshedding just a few days into the new year.

Mabuza's criticism of the board yesterday was pointed: "They've misled the president".