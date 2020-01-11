South Africa

Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital

By Suthentira Govender - 11 January 2020 - 11:20
A 47-year-old man was shot in the head at a hospital in Durban on Friday evening.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot dead a patient on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at 6.30pm at Clairwood Hospital, a state facility in the south of Durban.

“Two armed suspects entered the hospital in Clairwood and fatally shot a 47-year-old patient. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head,” said Gwala.

The motive for the killing is not known at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated.

