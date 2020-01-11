Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital
Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot dead a patient on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at 6.30pm at Clairwood Hospital, a state facility in the south of Durban.
“Two armed suspects entered the hospital in Clairwood and fatally shot a 47-year-old patient. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head,” said Gwala.
The motive for the killing is not known at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.