Church to build R40m multipurpose centre in Ekurhuleni
The community of Chief Albert Luthuli Park have welcomed the R40m building launched by Mountain of Deliverance Family Church in honour of legendary pastor Dr Simon Gumbi.
Hundreds of residents from the Ekurhuleni township gathered to witness the launch of the state-of-the-art project in a 4D-animation screen projected presentation on Wednesday at the church plot together with municipal employees, pastors and engineers .
The multipurpose church is set to benefit thousands of residents from Cloverdene, Daveyton and Crystal Park during and after its construction.
Dr Vuyo Dineka said he decided to build the state-of-the-art green centre to uplift the community and to honour Gumbi.
"He is my mentor and my spiritual father and to honor him for his service as a community and spiritual leader gives me great joy," said Dineka.
Dineka said the construction of the multipurpose church will commence in the next week. "We aim to use local community members with construction and building of the facility. I want to empower the youth to showcase their skills with the supervision of professional engineers and the municipality surveyors," he said.
Dineka said the building will not just be for church on Sunday. "It will be an educational centre for youth during the week and an employment hub for security personnel, catering companies, volunteers, and young entrepreneurs."
Architect Rantopo Boikanyo said the building will have a 4,500-seat auditorium with other supporting spaces divided into three sections.
"The three buildings will be in one space - all of them will be self-contained, with bathrooms, kitchens and offices,"said Boikanyo.
