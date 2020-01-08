Church to build R40m multipurpose centre in Ekurhuleni

The community of Chief Albert Luthuli Park have welcomed the R40m building launched by Mountain of Deliverance Family Church in honour of legendary pastor Dr Simon Gumbi.

Hundreds of residents from the Ekurhuleni township gathered to witness the launch of the state-of-the-art project in a 4D-animation screen projected presentation on Wednesday at the church plot together with municipal employees, pastors and engineers .

The multipurpose church is set to benefit thousands of residents from Cloverdene, Daveyton and Crystal Park during and after its construction.

Dr Vuyo Dineka said he decided to build the state-of-the-art green centre to uplift the community and to honour Gumbi.