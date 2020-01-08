South Africa

Check your 2019 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website

By Staff writer - 08 January 2020 - 06:00
Did you pass? Congratulations!
Image: 123RF/bbbar/TimesLIVE

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

>> Click here to check your matric results

How it works: Enter your exam number to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

You can also type your school's name to see more information about how your entire class performed.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands such as Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.

The matric class of 2019 have achieved a pass rate of 81.3%‚ an increase from 78.2% in the previous year. 

In total, 790,405 pupils wrote the 2019 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. 

