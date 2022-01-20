Equatorial Guinea through to third Afcon knockout stages in a row

Sierra Leone’s veteran striker Kei Kamara missed a late penalty to scupper their chances of reaching the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations as they lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea on Thursday.

Pablo Ganet’s 38th-minute strike ensured Equatorial Guinea finished second in Group E and progressed, but Sierra Leone might have gone through as one of the best third-placed finishers if they had forced a draw.

They were awarded a last-minute penalty, but Kamara’s effort was saved by Equatorial Guinea’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

The result also means the Comoros Islands are through as one of the best third-placed finishers after their surprise 3-2 win over Ghana on Tuesday.

Equatorial Guinea finished the first round with a second successive win and six points, one behind group winners Ivory Coast.