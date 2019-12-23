Good Life

Gift ideas for the sports fanatic, the audiophile and the techie

Huawei’s latest products make perfect Xmas gifts for your friends and family

23 December 2019 - 07:53
Image: Supplied/Huawei

Another holiday season is around the corner and shopping for the perfect gifts is on everyone’s priority list. In today’s tech-driven world, it is no surprise that smartphones, gadgets and tech accessories have made their way to the top of everyone’s wish list.

Buying one of Huawei’s latest products — the Huawei nova 5T smartphone, the Huawei Watch GT 2 multi-sports watch and the FreeBuds 3 earbuds — will undoubtedly ensure your family and friends end 2019 on a good note.

 

HUAWEI NOVA 5T

Take Instagram-worthy photos any time, anywhere with the stylish Huawei nova 5T. It has four quad cameras and a 32MP selfie camera that will capture your memories with richness and clarity, in all lighting conditions. These high-quality images can also be easily stored on your device, thanks to its 128GB storage capacity.

This smartphone is available in two creative colour schemes — Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple. The Huawei nova 5T is available on contract from selected service providers.

 

HUAWEI FREBUDS 3

Image: Supplied/Huawei

Whether you’re an audiophile or a techie, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 are sure to impress. They are the only open-fit active Bluetooth earbuds on the market that support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

They are also comfortable to wear for a long period of time, with a battery than can last up to 20 hours.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are available in two glossy finishes of Carbon Black and Ceramic White at www.huaweistore.co.za and select retailers for R2,999.

 

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2

This multi-sports watch transcends the boundaries of what you’d expect from a wearable. The Huawei Watch GT 2 has unrivalled battery life, delivers programmes and monitoring for 15 sports, tracks your heart rate and sleep habits, features Bluetooth calling and has music playback functionalities.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two variants — the more elegant 42mm (R4,499), and the sporty 46mm (R4,999). These smartwatches can be purchased at www.huaweistore.co.za and select retailers. Discovery Vitality members can also earn you up to 75% cash back on your purchase and cash back on your monthly goals.

Image: Supplied/Huawei

This article was paid for by Huawei.

