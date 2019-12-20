Mangaung metro placed under administration

The embattled Mangaung municipality, including Bloemfontein, has been placed under administration.

A meeting was held with the Free State executive council on Wednesday to “consider intervention into the municipality with the immediate goal to safeguard public funds, and ultimately restore the capacity of the City to fulfil its functions”.

The meeting was led by premier Sefora Ntombela.

In a letter written to Ntombela, deputy minister of finance David Masondo raised concerns about the “fiscal capacity” of the municipality.

The executive council found that there was an under spending of conditional grants and that conditional grant funds were potentially being used for operations.