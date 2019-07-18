Mpumalanga ANC appoints regional task team to merge two regions

The ANC provincial committee (PEC) of Mpumalanga has disbanded its two regions, Ehlanzeni and Bohlabela, to form one region as per instruction from the national executive committee (NEC).

Following failure to disband the structures since Monday after disagreements on who was to be included in the regional task team (RTT), in a late night meeting on Wednesday that saw emotions running high, Bohlabela region chairperson Gillion Mashego was made convener of the RTT. His deputy is Ngrayi Ngwenya.

The ANC took a resolution in 2012 at Mangaung to align its structures with government demarcation. Ehlanzeni and Bohlabela region both fell under the Ehlanzeni district municipality which was contrary to the resolution.

“The office of the ANC provincial secretary in the Mpumalanga province would like to inform ANC structures in the Mpumalanga province that in accordance to Rule 21.1, under the supervision of the NEC, the PEC in the Mpumalanga province has realigned two (2) regions in the province that did not comply with the ANC constitution, which states that “provincial regions shall be demarcated to correspond strictly to district and metro municipal boundaries in each province Rule 21.2,” said acting secretary of the ANC in Mpumalanga, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.