Columnists

It's time men did the mothering of kids after divorce

By - 20 December 2019 - 09:37
Kwanele Ndlovu Singles Lane
If more women dared consider parenting an equal responsibility, our children would have better fathers, the writer says.
If more women dared consider parenting an equal responsibility, our children would have better fathers, the writer says.
Image: georgerudy / 123rf

A friend and I had a few hours of idling in each other's company a few days ago.

Our random mid-week companionship was induced by being broke and sober and the inclination to resolve matters of national importance through verbal combat with each other.

While our rants hardly ever arrive at workable solutions, we always resolve that all the country needs is a therapy session.

On this occasion we found ourselves discussing the matter of divorce and its implications for womenfolk - particularly divorces between spouses with children.

Noticeably, men tend to always have a "clean start" after divorce. They don't only divorce the wife, but are freed from the children as well.

They refer to photos and phone calls when they reminisce about their families. This, while the ex-wife is living with the kids and hardly finding an hour to go on a date and move on with her life.

Women have remained slaves to their maternal instincts and insist on fighting tooth and nail through a divorce to retain the kids.

Study highlights benefits of fathers' roles in children's lives

 Experts suggest that children with fathers who are involved in their health and development may grow into teens who are less at risk of depression, ...
Good Life
3 years ago

Then they sit on benches in court fighting for an increase of the maintenance every passing year.

Then they fight again for the father to be present in his children's lives and spend time with them.

If the women took time to listen to me and my friend, of course they would reward themselves with some little freedoms after a divorce.

They would take the liberty of asking the courts to grant custody of the children to the father. Let him go queue at Panyaza's office and fight for space at the nearest good school.

The men should be calling the school transport malume to ask why he didn't pick up little Tumelo in the morning. Then figure out what to do with a child who didn't go to school on a Tuesday.

Honestly, if women reconsidered their position they would take time off after divorce to rebuild their lives.

Of course, they will visit the kids every possible Saturday and buy them toys and take photos with them.

Swedish dads stay home so mum can get back to work

At the Humlegaarden park in central Stockholm, Anders Weide keeps an eye on his young daughter Alma sleeping in her pram as he waits for a friend ...
News
6 years ago

But on other days their fathers can deal with the third lost school shoes in the year and figure out why the kid came back wearing some other kid's shirt.

Let the fathers whose accounting prowess justify a monthly maintenance of R2,500 for two kids put it into practice themselves while you attend therapy to deal with your failed marriage.

The men can handle conversations with their mothers on the use of enemas on the kids.

Women should no longer be held hostage by their desperation to be seen as good parents.

These men insist that the kids take their surnames anyway, so let them keep their Mthembu, Mofokeng and Chawe spawn.

Let them wake up in the middle of the night and whoosh the kids from their nightmares - then call them and tell them exactly how you want your kids to be raised!

Okay, I know that women would literally think that leaving their children to be raised by their father after divorce would be tantamount to abandonment.

But I still say: if more women dared consider parenting an equal responsibility, our children would have better fathers.

Sharp rise in fatherless kids

VIOLENCE and HIV-Aids are attributed to a 75% increase in the number of children whose fathers have died. The South African Institute of Race ...
News
7 years ago

Don't deny them the right to be fathers

THERE are unmarried fathers who would love to spend quality time with their children this Father's Day, but are still denied visitation rights or not ...
Good Life
6 years ago

Some married women are as good as single

Almost every woman I know has somehow accepted that single motherhood is a real possibility in her lifetime, and most have little-to-no-confidence in ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X