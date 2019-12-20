It's time men did the mothering of kids after divorce

A friend and I had a few hours of idling in each other's company a few days ago.

Our random mid-week companionship was induced by being broke and sober and the inclination to resolve matters of national importance through verbal combat with each other.

While our rants hardly ever arrive at workable solutions, we always resolve that all the country needs is a therapy session.

On this occasion we found ourselves discussing the matter of divorce and its implications for womenfolk - particularly divorces between spouses with children.

Noticeably, men tend to always have a "clean start" after divorce. They don't only divorce the wife, but are freed from the children as well.

They refer to photos and phone calls when they reminisce about their families. This, while the ex-wife is living with the kids and hardly finding an hour to go on a date and move on with her life.

Women have remained slaves to their maternal instincts and insist on fighting tooth and nail through a divorce to retain the kids.