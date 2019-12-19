South Africa

JRA distances itself from Louis Botha road upgrade delays after tweets by fuming Mboweni

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 19 December 2019 - 18:27
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has criticised the delays in the Louis Botha road improvement project.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has criticised the delays in the Louis Botha road improvement project.
Image: 123rf/ Iuliia Mikhalitskaia

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has distanced itself from delays in the implementation of the R260m Louis Botha road improvement project.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that finance minister Tito Mboweni had expressed disappointment over the fact that the project, which started in mid-2018, has not moved forward.

"I was so excited about this project," he tweeted. "I drove on that road today, and it seems stuck. This has been going on for a long time now. I am not getting answers."

He said he would visit the JRA offices on Thursday to get answers.

Slow progress on R260m Louis Botha Avenue upgrade has Mboweni fuming

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has demanded answers to why the R260m Louis Botha Avenue improvement project in Johannesburg has seemingly gotten ...
News
1 day ago

On Thursday, the JRA issued a statement saying that the project fell under the ambit of the department of transport and the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA).

"The JRA cannot comment in detail regarding the Louis Botha upgrade project because the project belongs to the department of transport. The department and the JDA will respond to the minister of finance using the proper channels in responding to all the concerns raised the minister," said the agency.

The R260m project, which started about 18 months ago, included the following construction work:

  • demolishing an existing bridge and interchange at Watt Street;
  • building a new link from Rautenbach Avenue to Watt Street;
  • upgrading the Pretoria Main Road intersection; and
  • constructing new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes and a station.

Free State town owing R92m in electricity arrears buys luxury car for mayor

The ANC-run municipality of Mantsopa in the Free State which recently managed to stave off planned power cuts by Eskom owing to non-payment has ...
News
2 years ago

Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal on Sars Rogue Unit

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withdrawn her intention to appeal the High Court judgment which suspended remedial action against public ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X