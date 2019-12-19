JRA distances itself from Louis Botha road upgrade delays after tweets by fuming Mboweni

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has distanced itself from delays in the implementation of the R260m Louis Botha road improvement project.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that finance minister Tito Mboweni had expressed disappointment over the fact that the project, which started in mid-2018, has not moved forward.

"I was so excited about this project," he tweeted. "I drove on that road today, and it seems stuck. This has been going on for a long time now. I am not getting answers."

He said he would visit the JRA offices on Thursday to get answers.